BREAKING NEWS! TOMMY GONE!

Five old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday: Hey Tommy!

Thomas, Tommy, Tom, T-Pain

By Joshua Vowles
Notre Dame v Michigan Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

There’s only one really big Notre Dame Football story going on right now with the possible departure of Tommy Rees, and we’re all still waiting to see how it ends.

Break out the Tommy guns for your old Notre Dame football pics today...

THE TOMMY

The most famous Tommy in South Bend still might be that tough-as-nails safety from Chicago — and I’ll box anyone that says otherwise.

Tennessee Volunteers v Notre Dame Fighting Irish
SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 5: Punt returner Tom Zbikowski #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers on November 5, 2005 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Irish defeated the Vols 41-21.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

FAVORED SON

Notre Dame fans probably don’t give Tom Clements enough credit or enough love as far as Notre Dame quarterbacks are concerned. Clements interviewed for the head coaching job that once went to Charlie Weis, and his name still comes up from time to time in that regard.

University of Notre Dame vs University of Southern California
College Football: Notre Dame QB Tom Clements (2) on sidelines talking with head coach Ara Parseghian during game vs USC at Notre Dame Stadium. South Bend, IN 10/27/1973
CREDIT: Heinz Kluetmeier (Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

SI COVER BOY

Travis Thomas played running back and linebacker during his time at Notre Dame — and he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated for Notre Dame along with fellow a Tommy (Zbikowski) and Brady Quinn.

NCAA Football - Penn State vs Notre Dame - September 9, 2006
Notre Dame runningback Travis Thomas dives for the corner of the endzone and scores a touchdown against Penn State at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana on September 9, 2006. The Irish defeated the visiting Lions 41-17.
Photo by Matthew Mitchell/WireImage

BASEBALL TOM

There have been plenty of Notre Dame football players that have also put in the work for the Irish baseball team. When I put in the word “tommy” in my photo search, I got a couple of baseball pics as a result.

Michigan v Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 14: Tommy Lasorda stands on the Irish sideline during the NCAA football game between Notre Dame and Michigan at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana on September 14, 2002. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Michigan Wolverines 25-23.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel /Getty Images
Ed Walsh Giving Baseball Advice to His Sons
“Big Ed” Walsh, a mound ace in the American League for 16 years, and now coach of the Chicago White Sox hurling staff, is giving personal attention to his sons, Ed,, Jr., and Bob, pitchers on the Notre Dame baseball team. Walsh will spend another week helping Coach Tommy Mills get the staff of Irish flingers in shape for their season of 39 games, the first of which will be played April 3rd. Ed, Jr., matches his father in height, which is 6 ft 1 inch, while Bob stands 6 ft 3 1/2 inches. Left to right here is “Big Ed” Walsh, Ed, Jr., and Bob having a little chat on the baseball question.
Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

STICK AND MOVE

Screw it... one more Zbikowski photo for the road. Did you know he was a pretty good boxer?...

Heavyweight Boxing - Tommy Zbikowski vs Robert Bell - June 10, 2006

