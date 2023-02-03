The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are going to need a new offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. According to an Irish Illustrated report, Tommy Rees has accepted an offer from Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide to be their new OC.

Tommy has flirted with other jobs in the past, but had remained loyal to Notre Dame since his rise to power following the departure of Chip Long after the 2019 regular season. Tommy had a chance to follow Brian Kelly to coach the LSU Tigers, but Jack Swarbrick was able to convince him to stay and be Marcus Freeman’s offensive coordinator in South Bend.

From what I understand, this wasn’t about the money. Rees was said to be making north of $2.25 million a year at Notre Dame, and it’s also been said that ND would match any monetary offer by Bama. So... he must think it’s time to go and time to grow.

There will be much more about all of this soon, and the OFD Podcast is recording tonight — so I’m sure we will have a few things to say.