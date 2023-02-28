Notre Dame Baseball: 2023 UNCG Series Data Summary

The Irish baseball squad pulled out their first series win of the 2023 season against the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG). It wasn’t always the prettiest of outings for Notre Dame but it’s still early on and there are a lot of things to be excited about.

Notre Dame won the first and last game of the series by relatively small margins. They pulled out the first win 6-5 and the series’ last outing 7-4. The definite eyesore of the series was the middle game, which the Irish lost by a thumping 12-0. But all’s well that ends well.

Now let’s dig a bit deeper into the data.

Offensive Summary

The Irish’s offensive production continued to be a bit spotty going into the season’s second series. The first game was characterized by a prolific 1st inning and extra umph in the 9th. During game 2, the squad from South Bend couldn’t seem to get anything going offensively and failed to put up any runs. Game 3 saw the Irish bats get into a little bit more of a consistent groove and hopefully that’ll persists at the team knocks off some of the offseason rust.

Irish Batting Summary

While Notre Dame won the overall series, UNCG had the raw offensive edge. The Spartans accounted for 62% (21) of the series’ total runs scored, with much of that coming via the 12-0 shutout in Game 2. This trend and that game also had a big role in the comparative offensive stats with UNCG tallying up 54% (25) of the series total hits and 61% (19) of all RBIs.

Irish Pitching Summary

In terms of pitching at the 30,000-foot level, the Irish and the Spartans were relatively evenly matched. Notre Dame accounted for only 48% (11) of the series overall walks and UNCG tallying up 54% (28) of all strikeouts.

Pitching Details - Game 1

The Irish’s pitching details for Game 1 were characterized by a relatively strong start and finish, with a major rough patch in the 6th inning.

Pitching Details - Game 2

From a pitching standpoint, Game 2 was pretty ugly for Notre Dame. All five of the Irish pitchers who took the mound that day gave up at least run and the Spartans ended up stitching together 12 total runs.

Pitching Details - Game 3

During Game 3, the Irish bullpen stabilized a bit, allowing 3 runs in the 4th inning but otherwise holding the Spartans offensive efforts pretty well.

Game Level Details

At Bats by Game

Runs by Game

Hits by Game

RBIs by Game

The Irish are set to face off against the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) in a 3 game series this weekend. Until then, Cheers and Go Irish!!