A Podcast look at the Irish Lacrosse Team

My Exit 77 podcast gives an overview on what we have seen from the Irish so far this year

By abrennan77
/ new
The 2023 Irish lacrosse team is really good
Photo Credit: Fred Assaf

For those of you that know me, you know I have a podcast called Exit 77 - A Notre Dame football podcast. Typically I cover my passion for the Fighting Irish football team on the show, but now that we are in the lacrosse season, I just published an episode looking at the Irish and what we have seen from our lacrosse team so far this year. Quick take away: this is one of the better all around teams in college lacrosse that can challenge for Memorial Day weekend. It’s an exciting time to be a Notre Dame lacrosse fan. Take a listen, here it is, episode 49 and my look at the Irish lacrosse team (and sorry, just on spotify and not on apple podcasts for some reason).

