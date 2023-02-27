The search for Notre Dame’s new offensive line coach appears to be over. According to a report from Irish Illustrated’s Tom Loy, the Irish will make Joe Rudolph its new man in charge of the offensive line. Rudolph was the OL coach for the Virginia Tech Hokies last season but is best known for his time with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Rudolph played for the Wisconsin Badgers and Barry Alvarez in the early nineties. He began his coaching career in 2002 as a GA with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Rudolph Coaching Career

2004–2006 — Ohio State Buckeyes (GA)

2007 — Nebraska Cornhuskers (TE)

2008–2011 — Wisconsin Badgers (TE)

2012–2014 — Pittsburgh Panthers (AHC/OC)

2014 — Pittsburgh Panthers (Interim HC)

2015–2021 — Wisconsin Badgers (AHC/OC/OL)

2022 — Virginia Tech Hokies (RGC/OL)

It’s that six-year time period in Madison that is the most intriguing part of this. Marcus Freeman has repeatedly stated that he wants Notre Dame to be a run-first team and an offensive line-driven program. There is probably not a better example of that than Wisconsin during his time there.

With Notre Dame’s coaching staff seemingly fully assembled, we can get on with spring football and move toward the 2023 season with some steam.