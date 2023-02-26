Notre Dame Baseball Wins Weekend Series Over UNC Greensboro

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team was back in action this weekend, still on the road for a three game series at the UNC Greensboro Spartans. Notre Dame was able to win the series, taking game one and a decisive game three, losing game two in the middle. The Irish got their early season record back to .500 and are now 3-3 after six games.

Game 1: Notre Dame 6 (2-2) - UNCG 5 (1-4)

Win: Jack Findlay, ND (1-0)

Loss: Jake Wolf, UNCG (0-1)

Notre Dame got their offense going early, scoring four runs in the top of the first to take the lead. Three straight singles saw Notre Dame score their first two runs. After a fielder’s choice put two runners on base a double and ground out brought home the final two runs of the inning.

The game stayed 4-0 until the sixth inning, when UNCG scored four runs of their own to tie the game. In the top of the ninth inning Notre Dame took the lead back with two more runs when Danny Neri hit a home run with Carter Putz on base. The Spartans added one run in the ninth inning before Jack Findlay struck out the side to finish the 6-5 win for the Irish.

Game 2: Notre Dame 0 (2-3) - UNCG 12 (2-4)

Win: Jay Miller, UNCG (1-1)

Loss: Jackson Dennies, ND (0-1)

Game two was one of those games where nothing went right. Notre Dame’s offense couldn’t find a single run all game and they cycled through five different pitchers, with nobody lasting more than 2 innings. The Spartans offense scored in seven of eight innings on the day totaling 12 runs.

Game 3: Notre Dame 7 (3-3) - UNCG 4 (2-5)

Win: Matt Bedford, ND (1-0)

Loss: Peyton Winebarger, UNCG (0-2)

Save: Carter Bosch, ND (1)

After being blanked on offense in game two, Notre Dame went right to work in the first inning in the decisive game three. Zack Prajzner led off with a walk and stole second. Brooks Coetzee then singled him home for the 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning Prajzner and Coetzee were on base again along with Carter Putz. Jack Penney walked with the bases loaded to bring home one run. Casey Kmet bunted home another run with a sacrifice to make it 4-0 and Danny Neri singled to score the final run of the inning.

A Spartan home run in the bottom half of the inning scored three runs and made it 5-3 Irish lead. In the fifth TJ Williams singled and stole second. Later in the inning he was on third base and came around to score on a passed ball. In the seventh inning Notre Dame extended their lead when Estevan Moreno recorded his first career hit and then scored on a TJ Williams single. The Spartans were again able to add a run in the ninth inning but it wasn’t enough and Carter Bosch was able to record a strikeout to end the game and earn the save.

Up Next

Notre Dame is on the road again next weekend as they head to Birmingham, AL for a series against the UAB Blazers.