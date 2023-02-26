Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Preview: Fighting Irish VS Louisville

This is it for the regular season

We have made it folks - the end of the regular season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team. On Sunday afternoon, the Irish will take on the Louisville Cardinals to finalize play before the postseason tournaments.

The Irish played Georgia Tech this past Thursday for senior night at Purcell Pavilion. They won 76-53 in a dominant fashion. The Irish are heading into their final game riding a 5-game winning streak and tied for the top of the ACC with Duke. Just 10 days ago, the Irish and the Cardinals played at Purcell Pavilion in a thriller. The Irish won 78-76 in OT thanks to an incredible Olivia Miles buzzer beater jump shot.

The Cardinals (21-9, 12-5) are trying to lock up the double-bye in the ACC Tournament next week. They are tied for third with FSU in the standings, having the tiebreaker against the Seminoles. The Irish will either be the 2-seed next week or the 1-seed if they win today and UNC beats Duke. Regardless, the first game for the Irish next week will be on Friday in Greensboro.

Watch The Game and Follow Along

You can watch the Sunday, Feb. 26 matchup and reprisal of the Feb. 16 game on ESPN at Noon ET. Tip off is coming from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. You can also listen to the game on the Fighting Irish Radio Network and post your comments in the game thread below.