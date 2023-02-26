The Notre Dame Fighting Irish outdid the Michigan Wolverines in overtime 2-1 Saturday in Ann Arbor. The overtime win will bring the Irish to home ice to kick off the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals.

First Period

In contrast with Friday’s first period score fest, the two teams spent the first half of the beginning period collecting cross checking penalties.

With just 32 seconds left in the first, Michigan’s Adam Fantilli left the ice following a game misconduct for contact to the head. With the Irish on the power play, Notre Dame’s Landon Slaggert fired off a shot in front of the goal but failed to find the back of the net and the two teams headed into the second with 0-0 on the scoreboard. By the end of the first, the Wolverines outshot the Irish 7-6.

Second Period

With seconds left in the second period, Notre Dame’s Jake Boltmann lost control of the puck in his own zone, and left room for a last ditch shot from Michigan’s Brindley from behind the Irish net, but it went wide and the game remained scoreless. This time around, the Irish outshot the Wolverines 16-6 as the teams upped the intensity.

Third Period

With the Irish on the power play, Drew Bavaro snagged the first goal of the night early on in the third.

Per 3 | Through the chaos we haven't had a chance to highlight @BavaroDrew!



Take a look back at his goal to open the scoring here in the third.



https://t.co/HtoiQMJWc2

https://t.co/dhUJa1nPQr

— Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 26, 2023

Just as the period reached its halfway point, Michigan’s Rutger McGroarty scored his team’s first goal of the night to tie it all up. By the end of the third, the Wolverines more than quadrupled Notre Dame’s 6 shots with 27, eventually peppering the Irish net with 7 shots in just about one minute as time ran out on regulation.

OT

Drew Bavaro scored his second goal of the night to double his team’s score and lock in the win.

A thing of beauty if we do say so ourselves #GoIrish — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 26, 2023

Game Summary

Scoring

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro at 16:25 in the 3rd with assists from Grant Silianoff and Trevor Janicke

Michigan: Rutger McGroarty at 10:01 in the 3rd with assists from Seamus Casey and T.J. Hughes

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro at 03:30 in OT with an assist from Hunter Strand

Penalties

Notre Dame: Tyler Carpenter for interference at 12:34 in the 1st

Michigan: Steven Holtz for cross checking at 09:24 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Jack Adams for cross checking at 09:24 in the 1st

Michigan: Adam Fantilli for cross checking at 07:07 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Mike Mastrodomenico for cross checking at 03:55 in the 1st

Michigan: Adam Fantilli for contact to the head at 00:32 in the 1st, 5-minute major

Michigan: Adam Fantilli, game misconduct at 00:32 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann for interference at 17:30 in the 2nd

Michigan: Nolan Moyle for boarding at 08:26 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell for cross checking at 04:44 in the 2nd

Michigan: Eric Ciccolini for interference at 01:50 in the 2nd

Michigan: Ethan Edwards for high sticking at 18:20 in the 3rd

Goalies

Michigan: Portillo, 20 saves

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 49 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Michigan State Spartans at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3 in South Bend to start the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals.

