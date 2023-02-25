Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Wake Forest

So this won’t exactly be the normal quick preview for Notre Dame basketball that we normally publish, as the Irish travel to Winston-Salem to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for one of the last three ACC games of the regular season.

We’re beyond that now.

This Notre Dame basketball team has fought hard over the last month but continues to lose game after game — a lot of those in heartbreaking fashion. For as hard as they are playing, they lack the will to win at the end of their games. It’s really tough to watch and obviously tough for them as they walk off the court.

So one has to ask... what was the point of Mike Brey’s announcement? What was the point of him finishing out the year? At the time it all seemed like a good idea in theory, but theories are often proven wrong — because they’re just theories. Almost all of this ACC season has been one long trudge through the mud — and for what? How will any of this help the Irish in the future? Will Ven-Allen Lubin, Dom Campbell, and J.J. Starling return next season? Has anything that Notre Dame has done been something positive for the program moving forward?

I have serious doubts about it all.

So here we are... another ACC road game. Notre Dame has two ACC wins this season. Notre Dame’s first year in the ACC was in 2013, and as bad as it was, at least they won six conference games.

I’m just here to complain — because this really sucks.

GAME THREAD

