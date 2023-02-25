Notre Dame Hockey Beats Michigan in Shootout

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team entered the final weekend of the regular season against the Michigan Wolverines needing a sweep to set themselves up for the Big Ten Tournament. In the first game of the series they got what they needed, beating Michigan in a shootout to earn two crucial points.

Game Summary (Notre Dame 3 - Michigan 3)

First Period

The first period was the busiest twenty minutes of the night, with each team scoring twice. Michigan got on the board first four minutes in, but Notre Dame answered just a few minutes later and took the lead with two goals in under a minute. The first one came on the power play with Drew Bavaro taking a shot from the top of the zone that was deflected in by Jesse Lansdell.

On the second goal Chayse Primeau carried the puck behind the net before it squirted out in front of the net to Landon Slaggert. Slaggert was able to beat goaltender Erik Portillo on the short side for the 2-1 lead. Michigan evened things up just a minute later though for the fourth goal in under 10 minutes.

Second Period

The second period saw chances for both teams and a good number of shots, but neither team was able to find the back of the net and the second period ended 2-2, same as the first period.

Third Period

Early in the third period Notre Dame went back on the power play and used it to regain the lead. Jesse Lansdell took the puck off the faceoff and passed it out to Drew Bavaro at the point. Bavaro found Jack Adams down low who put the puck around Portillo for the 3-2 lead. Late in the period, after a Notre Dame penalty, Michigan was playing with a 6-on-4 advantage. A slashing penalty was called on Michigan before it was waived off and the Wolverines used the two man advantage to tie the game.

Overtime

3-on-3 overtime went by without consequence, with both teams trading chances in a back and forth contest but nobody could find the breakthrough goal. In the shootout Nick Leivermann started this off with a goal and nobody else could score. Bischel made all three saves to seal the shootout win for Notre Dame.

Scoring

Michigan: TJ Hughes (12) on the power play at 4:18 in the 1st unassisted

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell (6) on the power play at 7:01 in the 1st assisted by Drew Bavaro and Fin Williams

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert (7) at 7:58 in the 1st assisted by Chayse Primeau

Michigan: Gavin Brindley (10) at 8:55 in the 1st assisted by Jackson Hallum and Frank Nazar III

Notre Dame: Jack Adams (6) at 6:08 in the 3rd assisted by Drew Bavaro and Jesse Lansdell

Michigan: Adam Fantilli (20) on the power play at 18:03 in the 3rd assisted by Gavin Brindley and Mackie Samoskevich

Penalties

Notre Dame: Ben Brinkman 2 for interference at 3:26 in the 3rd

Michigan: Rutger McGroaty 2 for high-sticking at 5:08 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke 2 for hooking at 4:09 in the 2nd

Michigan: Nolan Moyle 2 for interference at 10:21 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: BENCH 2 for too many players at 13:09 in the 2nd

Michigan: Eric Ciccolini 2 for interference at 4:24 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann 2 for interference at 17:31 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel made 32 saves on 35 shots in the win

Michigan: Erik Portillo saved 26 of 29 shots in the loss

Up Next

Notre Dame closes out the regular season with one more game against Michigan on Saturday night with Big Ten tournament seeding on the line.