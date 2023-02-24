Something has happened over the last couple of weeks while covering all of the happenings of
Notre Dame football... I keep thinking back to 2012. For one reason or another I keep going back to that well and I find that the triumph and the tragedy remains as powerful as ever in my mind and in my heart.
One of the things I tried doing while 2012 was all over my mind, was to go back and watch that epic 2012 video from Shawn Myers. YouTube, however, had a different idea as the video was gone. Luckily, the internet remains awesome, and a guy went back and a was able to grab it another way.
So instead of five... here’s 12 without comment other than the fact that there are three different players from Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger down there.
What a world.
September 2012; Stephon Tuitt, Notre Dame, heads for the End Zone and a touchdown after an interception. NCAA Emerald Isle Classic, Navy v Notre Dame, Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, Dublin.
Photo by Sportsfile/Corbis/Sportsfile via Getty Images
SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 08: Everett Golson #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hits the pylon with the ball for a touchdown as Ricardo Allen #21 of the Purdue Boilermakers closes in at Notre Dame Stadium on September 8, 2012 in South Bend, Indiana.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 15: John Goodman #81 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish catches a first quarter touchdown next to Johnny Adams #5 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on September 15, 2012 in East Lansing, Michigan.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Manti Te’o celebrates a skunkbear crushing.
Getty Images
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 06: George Atkinson #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish outruns Antonio Crawford #39 of the Miami Hurricanes to score a touchdown at Soldier Field on October 6, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
13 October, 2012: Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Bennett Jackson intercepts a pass in game action. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Stanford Cardinal by the score of 20-13 in overtime, at Notre Dame Stadium, in Notre Dame, IN.
Photo by Robin Alam/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Tony Springmann
Getty Images
NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 27: Head Coach Bob Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners and Head Coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish talk on the field before a game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 27, 2012 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Fighting Irish defeated the Sooners 30-13.
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
PITT PANTHERS
College Football: Notre Dame players victorious during game vs Pittsburgh at Notre Dame Stadium. South Bend, IN 11/3/2012
Getty Images
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - NOVEMBER 10: Tyler Eifert #80 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish goes up to catch a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the game on November 10, 2012 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images
Louis Nix doesn’t need a caption.
Getty Images
Theo Riddick... BOSS
Getty Images
