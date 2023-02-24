Something has happened over the last couple of weeks while covering all of the happenings of Notre Dame football... I keep thinking back to 2012. For one reason or another I keep going back to that well and I find that the triumph and the tragedy remains as powerful as ever in my mind and in my heart.

One of the things I tried doing while 2012 was all over my mind, was to go back and watch that epic 2012 video from Shawn Myers. YouTube, however, had a different idea as the video was gone. Luckily, the internet remains awesome, and a guy went back and a was able to grab it another way.

So instead of five... here’s 12 without comment other than the fact that there are three different players from Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger down there.

What a world.

