Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Georgia Tech

Last Home Game of the Season

On Thursday evening, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team will play their final home game of the 2022-23 season when they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Irish are coming off a dominant road win over Pittsburgh this past Sunday afternoon.

There will be two “seniors” honored on Senior Night before the game, Dara Mabrey and Lauren Ebo. Both of these players are currently graduate transfers, as no player on the team is an academic senior, interestingly enough.

As Dara Mabrey is out for the season, I’m sure we’ll see Lauren Ebo get into the game especially as she plays more after coming back from her injury.

What to Watch For

The 10th-ranked Irish (22-4, 13-3) look to add onto their 4-game winning streak by defeating Georgia Tech (13-14, 4-12). GT sits at a tie for 12th in the ACC standings, while the Irish are at a tie for 1st in the standings. The Yellow Jackets are 1-4 in their last five games, while the Irish are 4-1 in their last five. With only one game to play after this matchup for each team, this game is helping with the lead-up to the ACC Tournament next week. The Irish still have a chance to get the 1-seed in the ACC Tournament, but they are on the wrong side of a tiebreaker with Duke.

How To Watch And Follow Along

Tipoff from Purcell Pavilion for this game against Georgia Tech is Thursday, February 23 at 6 PM ET on ACC Network Extra or your own RSN. You can listen to the game via the Fighting Irish Radio Network, and follow along/post your thoughts in the game thread comments below.