Welcome to the Lenten season as we fly into Ash Wednesday. Hopefully you got your fill of food on Fat Tuesday, and are ready to REPENT.

Now that all of that is out of the way... should we apply this to Notre Dame Football as well? The spring football season generally runs concurrent with Lent, and while it seems crazy to ignore what’s going on with the team — Notre Dame can certainly make it easy some years with less and less access. If you’re wondering... I’m absolutely fine with the curtain/fence being dropped in front of us if that’s what they need (as our friend Greg puts his fist through some drywall). The spring “storylines” are ridiculously manufactured, and rarely extend to fall camp.

So if it’s your thing, it’s your thing — and that’s fine.

But back to what this is all about... what are you giving up for Lent? Are you dialing back your consumption of Notre Dame football news and podcasts? Are you checking out of your social media accounts?

Obviously none of this needs to be about Notre Dame football — but I’m here to say... some of it can. Maybe you’ll want to give up trashing Brian Kelly? Maybe you’ll want to give up bringing up anything about the Lou Holtz era? Maybe you’ll give up pretending that the only way to be successful in life is with a Notre Dame degree?

Just saying... there are things you can throw away for the season.