Notre Dame Football: Help Jaden Mickey’s mom fight stage 4 colon cancer

You may have already seen the call for help with Nilka Mickey’s fight with stage 4 colon cancer. Nilka is the mother of Notre Dame cornerback, Jaden Mickey. Please consider helping a member of the Notre Dame community with some type of donation.

Stage 4 and she never blinked! If put in your heart, please support my mom in her journey to health. Anything helps❤️!https://t.co/3nBAaQ4TtG — JadenMickey (@jadenmickey_) February 20, 2023

The Go Fund Me page was set up by a friend and reads:

Hello, I am Shelbi Walker. In February 2020, my dear friend, Nilka Mickey, was diagnosed with stage 4 Colon Cancer. The Cancer has metastasized, and she has exhausted all treatments that are covered by her insurance. Nilka has been fighting for three years and is now in a position to go to a treatment center outside of California to fight even harder. The treatments offered at this center include traditional and alternative medicine. In order to maximize its effectiveness, Nilka has to undergo treatments every day, for 12 weeks. These treatments are expensive and because she is currently unable to work, and must relocate to Arizona, she and Lamar need your help. The Mickey’s are pillars of our community and they have always been there to support others. Now, it’s our turn to rally around them and help them raise the funds to save Nilka’s life and fight Cancer.

You can reach the donation page by FOLLOWING THIS DIRECT LINK.