The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball team bounced back from the loss against NC State with an ACC road victory over the Boston College Eagles, 72-59.

The Eagles kept the game close throughout the first half, and at halftime Notre Dame was only up two points, but as the Irish have proved throughout the season — the second half belonged to them. Olivia Miles led the way for Notre Dame with 22 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds (and had an absolutely incredible drive and hand-switching layup) and was helped by another solid shooting game from Sonia Citron who scored 23 points on the night.

The Irish improve to 18-3 overall and stay tied at the top of the ACC standings with the Duke Blue Devils and identical 9-2 records. Notre Dame will get a chance to stand alone at the top of the mountain when they welcome Duke to Purcell Pavilion on Sunday for an ACC showdown.