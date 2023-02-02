 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: Irish win on the road versus Boston College, 72-59

Bouncing back on the road

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 02 Womens Notre Dame at Boston College Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball team bounced back from the loss against NC State with an ACC road victory over the Boston College Eagles, 72-59.

The Eagles kept the game close throughout the first half, and at halftime Notre Dame was only up two points, but as the Irish have proved throughout the season — the second half belonged to them. Olivia Miles led the way for Notre Dame with 22 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds (and had an absolutely incredible drive and hand-switching layup) and was helped by another solid shooting game from Sonia Citron who scored 23 points on the night.

The Irish improve to 18-3 overall and stay tied at the top of the ACC standings with the Duke Blue Devils and identical 9-2 records. Notre Dame will get a chance to stand alone at the top of the mountain when they welcome Duke to Purcell Pavilion on Sunday for an ACC showdown.

