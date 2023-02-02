Notre Dame Lacrosse: ESPN releases TV schedule for the 2023 season

ESPN came out today with their 2023 men’s college lacrosse schedule as they continue to increase their coverage of the both the men’s and the women’s game.

From the ESPN press release: “ESPN will present more than 265 men’s college lacrosse games from seven conferences across ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX for the 2023 season which begins, Saturday, Feb. 4.”

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be featured prominently this season as seven of their twelve games will be on ESPN channels:

Sat, March 11: No. 11 Ohio State at No. 5 Notre Dame, 2 p.m. — ACCN

Sat, March 25: No. 1 Virginia at No. 5 Notre Dame, Noon — ESPNU

Sat, April 1: No. 5 Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m. — ACCN

Sat, April 8: No. 8 Duke at No. 5 Notre Dame, 4 p.m. — ESPNU

Sat, April 22: No. 19 North Carolina at No. 5 Notre Dame, Noon — ESPNU

Sun, April 30: No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 1 Virginia, 2 p.m. — ACCN

Sat, May 6: No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 19 North Carolina, Noon — ACCN

Noticeably absent from this schedule are early season top tier matchups when the Irish travel to Georgetown on February 25th and then to Maryland on March 4th. They might be on those additional ESPN channels that can be hard to get, but more than likely one will be able to watch them on the ESPN app (either live or as a replay after the game has finished).