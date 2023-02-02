On Thursday, ESPN’s Chris Low reported that Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has emerged as the top candidate for the open OC job with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has emerged as the top target for @AlabamaFTBL’s OC job. Rees has had discussions with Nick Saban and is scheduled to be on campus Thursday, sources tell ESPN. Saban is looking to replace Bill O’Brien, who left for the Patriots’ OC job. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 2, 2023

Rees has been linked to Alabama in the past, and despite fan feelings and the arguments surrounding Rees as an offensive coordinator and playcaller — the greatest head coach in the history of college football likes him a lot and has come calling.

A plane from the University of Alabama has landed at South Bend airport and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is boarding it to fly south for an interview with Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.



Source says no decision made from Rees’ side of the equation. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) February 2, 2023

For the “pics or it didn’t happen” crowd. pic.twitter.com/zWvm6N2fhE — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) February 2, 2023

As of this moment, nothing has been decided — but that could change drastically at any point today or tomorrow.

While there are plenty of Notre Dame fans that are ready for Tommy Rees to move on — his departure would sting quite a bit with the arrival of Sam Hartman. Where would Notre Dame turn to take over this offense? I’m not sure, but unless you’re Nick Saban, the candidate pool gets smaller and smaller as we approach spring football.

There are many that believe Tommy is destined to be a coach in the NFL, and this move (should he take the Alabama job) would be incredibly smart and helpful to his cause.

So to recap...

Tommy Rees is Alabama’s top choice for the OC job.

Tommy Rees will be in Tuscaloosa today.

Nothing has been decided.

This definitely feels like the preamble to the move, so — is Tommy leaving Notre Dame for Alabama?

Maybe.

Probably.

I’d bet on it.

As Brendan has said... maybe God’s plan means that Tommy Rees will never go to Ireland.