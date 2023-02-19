Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Preview: Fighting Irish VS Pitt

Some Sunday Afternoon WBB

On Sunday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Pitt Panthers. After a thrilling and tough game on Thursday night where the Irish defeated Louisville due to Olivia Miles’ Arike Ogunbowale-esque buzzer beater in OT, the team now travels after a four-game home stretch, going 3-1 in that stretch of games. The three wins all came in a row, though, so they are trying to make the win streak a four-game win streak.

The Irish (21-4, 12-3) and Panthers (10-16, 3-12) are playing each other for the second time in 10 days. Ten days ago, the Irish narrowly escaped Pitt even though they sit at the bottom of the ACC standings. After some momentum since that game, the Irish hopefully can put more of a game plan together to take care of business.

Feel free to catch up on these two teams from my preview from those 10 days ago. Pitt has since won one game, also coming off a win in their game on Thursday over BC. While the Panthers are in last place in the ACC, the Irish are tied for first place in the ACC with Duke while Duke will always have the tiebreaker since defeating the Irish a few weeks ago.

Follow Along

You can watch the game on Sunday, February 19 at 2 PM ET from Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA via ACC Network Extra. Otherwise, you can listen to it via the Fighting Irish Radio Network, and follow along/post updates/vent via the game thread in the comments below.