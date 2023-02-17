Five old Notre Dame photos for a Friday: You don’t know Jack

We are all probably pretty consumed by the Notre Dame Football news of the week which has culminated in a sassy Jack Swarbrick email to the “haters” out there — but that doesn’t mean we can forget our renewed Friday tradition.

In that spirit... it’s all about Jack

MISS YOU

The Irish baseball team starts its season today in Nashville against Lipscomb. Of all of Notre Dame’s departures from last year’s Omaha run not named Link Jarrett... I already miss Jack Brannigan and his lovely mustache. BTW... Notre Dame baseball and hockey has more combined Jack’s than any Power 5 school in the country (which is a stat I made up, but it seems true).

BE COOL

I’m going to be honest... this entire post didn’t happen because of Jack Cooley. Of all of the Jack’s in my photo editor for Notre Dame... Jack Cooley is the KING. Hundreds of pics of his awesomeness live in there, and it was hard to dig out some others.

GOOD OLD DAYS

That guy on the ground isn’t named Jack — at least that I know of. The photographer’s name is Jack so I’ll make it count. Notre Dame had a national championship cheer team before jazz dance and gymnastics took over the sport.

JACK ROCK

Before there was jock rock there was Jack Rockne, who looks like my own son Dylan. Just saying...

3 OTHER RECENT JACKS

I have three more Jacks for you. A son, a quarterback, and a German king.