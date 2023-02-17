 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Five old Notre Dame photos for a Friday: You don’t know Jack

Just jacking around before the weekend

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
Notre Dame Introduces New Head Coach Brian Kelly
SOUTH BEND, IN - DECEMBER 11: Notre Dame atheletic director Jack Swarbrick (R) greets Brian Kelly as he is introduced as the new football head coach at Notre Dame University on December 11, 2009 in South Bend, Indiana. Kelly most recently led the University of Cincinnati to two consecutive Bowl Championship Series appearances including a perfect 12-0 record this past season.
Photo by Frank Polich/Getty Images

We are all probably pretty consumed by the Notre Dame Football news of the week which has culminated in a sassy Jack Swarbrick email to the “haters” out there — but that doesn’t mean we can forget our renewed Friday tradition.

In that spirit... it’s all about Jack

MISS YOU

The Irish baseball team starts its season today in Nashville against Lipscomb. Of all of Notre Dame’s departures from last year’s Omaha run not named Link Jarrett... I already miss Jack Brannigan and his lovely mustache. BTW... Notre Dame baseball and hockey has more combined Jack’s than any Power 5 school in the country (which is a stat I made up, but it seems true).

COLLEGE BASEBALL: JUN 10 NCAA Super Regionals
KNOXVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: Notre Dame utility player Jack Brannigan (9) runs the bases after a home run during game one of the NCAA Super Regionals between the Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on June 10, 2022, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN.
Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

BE COOL

I’m going to be honest... this entire post didn’t happen because of Jack Cooley. Of all of the Jack’s in my photo editor for Notre Dame... Jack Cooley is the KING. Hundreds of pics of his awesomeness live in there, and it was hard to dig out some others.

Big East Basketball Tournament - Semifinals
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: Jack Cooley #45 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish makes a jam during a semifinals Big East Basketball Tournament game against the Louisville Cardinals at Madison Square Garden on March 15, 2013 in New York City. The Cardinals won 69-57 in overtime.
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

GOOD OLD DAYS

That guy on the ground isn’t named Jack — at least that I know of. The photographer’s name is Jack so I’ll make it count. Notre Dame had a national championship cheer team before jazz dance and gymnastics took over the sport.

University of Notre Dame National cheerleading champions.
UNITED STATES - MARCH 01: University of Notre Dame National cheerleading champions.
Photo by Jack Clarity/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

JACK ROCK

Before there was jock rock there was Jack Rockne, who looks like my own son Dylan. Just saying...

Wife and Children of Knute Rockne
(Original Caption) Mrs. Knute Rockne, widow of Notre Dame’s football genius, drove 600 miles from South Bend, Illinois to Lawrence, Kansas, to see her 12-year-old Knute Jr., quarterback on the Pembroke Midgets. The team appeared in the Kansas University Stadium. The family is shown at breakfast in Kansas City, Missouri, where Knute and William attend Pembroke School. Left to right: Mrs. Rockne, Jack, Knute Jr., William and Mary Jean Rockne.
Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

3 OTHER RECENT JACKS

I have three more Jacks for you. A son, a quarterback, and a German king.

Notre Dame v Navy
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish talks with Jack Polian #80 before the game against the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 USC at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws the football during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN.
Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Wisconsin v Notre Dame
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 25: Jack Kiser #24 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish returns an interception for a touchdown chased by Jack Dunn #16 of the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field on September 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Notre Dame defeated Wisconsin 41-13.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...