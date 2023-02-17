The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ready to begin the 2023 season today in Nashville, Tennessee, against the Lipscomb Bison. It’s the start of a new era of Irish baseball in South Bend as Shawn Stiffler takes over as the head coach after the departure of Link Jarrett to the Florida State Seminoles.

Notre Dame will spend the first 17 games of the season on the road, so it will be very important for the team to gel and find ways to win in every inning — as nothing is easy away from home.

While Notre Dame lost some very important pieces from last year's squad that went to the College World Series like John M Bertrand, Alex Rao, Jack Brannigan, Ryan Cole, Austin Temple, and David LaManna — they still return a nice amount of talent for 2023.

Some notes from Notre Dame: