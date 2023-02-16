Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Louisville

A Big Game on a Thursday Night

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team are back in action as a part of a three-game home stand. After defeating Syracuse 73-64 this past Sunday, the Irish head back onto the court at Purcell Pavilion to play in a game that is always highly anticipated each season. The Louisville Cardinals slide into Purcell Pavilion on Thursday night in a game that has become a rivalry of sorts over the years.

The 10th-ranked Irish (20-4, 11-3) are looking to continue searching for that top spot in the ACC even after recently losing to top team in the league, Duke. The Cardinals (19-8, 10-4) are looking to add to their impressive four-game winning streak. They might not be ranked, but they are still making noise in the ACC. Louisville is looking for a win to overtake the Irish in the ACC standings, too.

As always, look out for Sonia Citron and Olivia Miles to make an impact. However, Kylee Watson led the Irish in points (15) in the win over Syracuse. Hailey Van Lith leads the Cardinals in scoring, but look for Mykasa Robinson and her assists while Olivia Cochran grabs 7 rebounds per game.

Watch and Follow the Game

You can watch the game on Thursday, February 16 at 7 PM ET on ESPN. You can also follow the game on the Fighting Irish Radio Network and by putting your comments and anything that you would want to vent about in the game thread below.