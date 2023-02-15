On Wednesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to hire Gino Guidugli away from the Wisconsin Badgers as the quarterbacks coach.

Source: Wisconsin assistant Gino Guidugli is expected to be the next quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame. Guidugli spent the last two years as Cincinnati’s play caller, including the CFP bid and win at Notre Dame in 2021. He’s recruited the Midwest extensively. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 15, 2023

Notre Dame was certainly in need of a coach for its quarterbacks as former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees coached the position. But... the Irish still have yet to finalize its search for its new offensive coordinator. Perhaps this hiring of Guidugli is a sign that the Irish are set to promote tight ends coach Gerad Parker to the offensive coordinator position (best guess right now).

Guidugli was a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2001-2004. He started his coaching career as a GA with the Central Michigan Chippewas in 2010, and from 2013-2016 he was the running backs coach there in Mt. Pleasant. In 2017 Gino went back to Cincinnati to coach running backs, and from 2018-2022 he was the quarterbacks coach. During the 2022 season, he was also the offensive coordinator. Gino followed Luke Fickell to Wisconsin and was set to be the Badgers tight ends coach and passing game coordinator.