Notre Dame Football: Curing Your, “No Football” Blues

No Football

It’s here folks. The day I dread every single year.....no football time. (not including XFL or other leagues but those are ALWAYS an option.) I am not here to say it’s ok, because it’s not. No football is brutal. What am I here to say is that there are a few things coming soon that will keep you going....just enough to make it to the summer/fall.

New OC

Notre Dame is going to have a new Offensive Coordinator very soon. That announcement SHOULD be someone we are all excited about. Love him or hate him, Tommy Rees left a lot to be desired on the offense. Once the new OC is named, it will invigorate you to the point where you are digging into articles, highlights, interviews etc. At the very core, it gives you a real reason to dive into all things football.

“Reports” from inside the Gug

Going right off of the new OC, there will be, “reports” from the Gug about plenty of things. First will be the optimism about the new OC and the type of offense that will be installed. There will also be snippets about who is crushing workouts, how throwing is going, and how new staff members are gelling with the team. These should be almost exclusively positive, and should give you a nice bi-weekly dopamine dump.

Workout Clips

Notre Dame does just enough to get our fix by feeding us 30 second-1 minute videos of off season workouts. If you are as sick as I am, you will analyze every second of these. “whoa he looks big”...... “is that so and so leading the pack”..... “Hartman is so handsome”.

A reason to care about Spring Ball

There will be a new quarterback, a new OC, a new OL coach, and a lot of highly touted Freshman playing, especially on the offensive side of the ball. There is a real reason to tune into Spring ball this year way.

Handsome Hartman

Not sure who said this first, but “Sam Hartman looks like Drew Pyne hit Puberty” is one of my favorite sentiments. Hartman is incredibly handsome, but also should put up the best statistical season we’ve seen in a LONG time. He has an Elite OL, Elite RBs, and a lot of talent at WR.

Hype Videos

Keep searching youtube and watch them all. It’s good for your soul to remember the good times.

Blind Offseason Irrational Optimism

No one can tell you otherwise. Be optimistic. Be happy. Football can’t hurt you in the offseason. Convince yourself a natty is coming because, why not? Go Irish.

