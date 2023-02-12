Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Syracuse

Watch Some Basketball For an NFL Appetizer and a Good Cause

As you all settle in today to watch the Super Bowl, enter your Super Bowl party and tell someone to turn the TV to ACC Network to watch the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team take on the Syracuse Orange.

The 10th-ranked Irish (19-4. 10-3) are back at home after defeating Pitt 69-63 on Thursday night. Even though Pitt is at the bottom of the ACC, the Irish show that you can’t take conference games lightly in college basketball. Luckily, Sonia Citron took over and her had fifth 20-point game of the season to get the Irish to the win. Maddy Westbeld also had a double-double.

The Syracuse Orange are having a somewhat decent season, sitting at 7-7 in the ACC and 16-9 overall. They are coming off a win on Thursday night at home against UNC, so they are starting a 2-game road stretch here against the Irish. In this game, continue to watch for Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld, and Olivia Miles while keeping track of Dyaisha Fair for Syracuse, who averages 20 points per game.

Game Info and Game Thread

You can watch the game happening in Purcell Pavilion on Sunday afternoon at 4 PM ET on the ACC Network. If you choose to listen to the game, you can utilize the Fighting Irish Radio Network. The game on Sunday is also the annual Think Pink game where the team honors survivors of breast cancer. If you would like to participate in the cause even if you won’t be at the game, the team is combining forces with the Harper Cancer Institute - more info can be found here. As you do all of that, put your thoughts on the game as it is happening in the comments for the game thread below.