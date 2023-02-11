The Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrated Senior Night and closed their series against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a 2-2 tie and the extra point in the Big Ten standings Saturday in South Bend.
First Period
This Midwestern matchup was anything but polite. Between the two teams, fans saw ten penalties in the first period alone. Following a tripping call on Notre Dame’s Fin Williams, Ohio State’s Mason Lohrei chalked up the first goal of the night on the power play.
The period ended with some extracurriculars and the Irish headed into the second on the power play. Ohio State’s Travis Treloar and Notre Dame’s Chayse Primeau headed out with ten-minute misconducts and Ohio State’s Scooter Brickey picked up a cross checking call in a tiff as the first period came to an end.
By the end of the first, the Buckeyes outshot the Irish 9-6.
Second Period
The Irish wasted no time to start the second. Notre Dame fired off five shots in less than two minutes to begin the period. As the clock ran out on the Irish power play, the Buckeyes went all out at the Irish net and Ohio State’s Dalton Messina doubled his team’s lead. A shot in front of the goal from Ohio State’s Joe Dunlap nearly added to the Buckeyes’ advantage.
Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson then took a timeout, after which there was a huddle among the Irish players with no coach involvement and a definite shift in the tone of the game.
Jack Adams put his team on the board as play resumed. Following an interference call on Ohio State’s Jaedon Leslie, Irish defenseman Nick Leivermann scored to tie it up on the power play. This marked the second time in less than four minutes the Irish recorded a power play goal against the number one penalty kill in the country. Despite the penalty kill struggles, the Buckeyes outshot the Irish 18-8 in the second period.
Third Period
It was the Buckeyes who turned on the jets early this time around; Ohio State fired off seven shots in less than six minutes. An early penalty on Ohio State’s Cam Thiesing for roughing the goaltender put Notre Dame on the power play, but the Irish failed to capitalize. In the final period of regulation, the Buckeyes more than tripled Notre Dame’s 6 shots with 20, but it wasn’t enough to reclaim their lead and the game headed into overtime.
OT
The Irish won the shootout 3-2 and notched the extra point in the conference standings.
Game Summary
Scoring
Ohio State: Mason Lohrei at 06:11 in the 1st with assists from Travis Treloar and Michael Gildon
Ohio State: Dalton Messina at 16:52 in the 2nd with assists from Scooter Brickey and Tate Singleton
Notre Dame: Jack Adams at 13:07 in the 2nd with assists from Jake Boltmann and Hunter Strand
Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann at 09:13 in the 2nd with assists from Landon Slaggert and Chayse Primeau
Penalties
Ohio State: Cam Thiesing for hooking at 19:18 in the 1st
Notre Dame: TEAM for too many men on the ice at 15:08 in the 1st
Ohio State: Jake Wise for holding at 14:37 in the 1st
Notre Dame: Ben Brinkman for roughing at 11:21 in the 1st
Ohio State: Cam Thiesing for roughing at 11:21 in the 1st
Notre Dame: Ben Brinkman for roughing at 11:21 in the 1st
Notre Dame: Fin Williams for tripping at 06:49 in the 1st
Ohio State: Scooter Brickey for cross checking at 00:14 in the 1st
Ohio State: Travis Treloar for persisting in misconduct at 00:14 in the 1st, 10-minute misconduct
Notre Dame: Chayse Primeau for persisting in misconduct at 00:14 in the 1st, 10-minute misconduct
Notre Dame: Mike Mastrodomenico for hooking at 16:21 in the 2nd
Ohio State: Jaedon Leslie for interference at 09:52 in the 2nd
Ohio State: Cam Thiesing for roughing the goaltender at 16:20 in the 3rd
Goalies
Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 49 saves
Ohio State: Jakub Dobes, 21 saves
Moving Forward
The Irish will take on the Michigan Wolverines at 7:00 pm Friday, February 24 in Ann Arbor. Stream the game with Big Ten Plus.
