Notre Dame in the WNBA: Marina Mabrey Traded to Chicago Sky

Marina Mabrey is joining her third WNBA team after being traded Saturday in a four-team deal that sent her from the Dallas Wings to Chicago Sky.
“We cannot wait to welcome Marina into the Chicago Sky family,” General Manager and Head Coach James Wade said in a release. “Adding a player such as Marina who can play both guard positions, is a talented sharpshooter and gives her all every single game will all be vital for our team this year. We are looking forward to having her as a big addition to our roster.”
The Sky received:
- Mabrey, 26 and a 2024 second round pick from the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury received:
- Michaela Onywenwere, a UCLA standout who was drafted by — and played for — the New York Liberty
- Chicago’s 2024 third-round pick and their 2025 second-round pick
The Liberty received:
- Negotiating rights to Leonie Fiebich, a 6-4 forward drafted in 2020 by the Los Angeles Sparks
- Chicago’s 2024 second-round pick
- The right to swap 2025 first-round picks with Phoenix
The Wings received:
- Diamond DeShields, a 2019 WNBA All-Star and 2021 Champion with the Chicago Sky, who played last season in Phoenix
- Chicago’s first round picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as the right to swap first round picks with the Sky in 2025.
The trade of Mabrey, who was a restricted free agent, divides the “Marike” arrangement the Wings enjoyed for two seasons. Mabrey was originally drafted 19th overall in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.
Here are where the former Notre Dame Irish are in the WNBA, as of today:
- Dallas Wings: Arike Ogunbowale, who signed a three-year contract extension last February that will pay her $725,952 over the life of the deal.
- Las Vegas Aces: Jackie Young, who signed a contract extension last May for an additional two years at $334,500.
- Minnesota Lynx: Kayla McBride, who is entering the final year of a three-year, $588,801 all-guaranteed contract and Jessica Shepard, who has a two-year, $243,600 deal with the same squad. Natalie Achonwa is in the midst of a three-year deal that will pay her $155,100 guaranteed. Achonwa announced on her 30th birthday that she was pregnant; she’s expected to miss part of the 2023 season as a result. Lindsay Allen signed a one-year, $74,305 deal on Feb. 3. Maya Dodson was signed a day later to a training camp contract.
- Phoenix Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith, who enters the final year of a 4 year, $899,480 contract and Brianna Turner, who is starting her two year, $300,000 contract extension.
- Seattle Storm: Jewell Loyd, who signed a two-year contract for $463,030 guaranteed. She will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2024 WNBA season.
