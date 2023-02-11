Notre Dame in the WNBA: Marina Mabrey Traded to Chicago Sky

Marina Mabrey is joining her third WNBA team after being traded Saturday in a four-team deal that sent her from the Dallas Wings to Chicago Sky.

We have officially acquired Marina Mabrey via a four-team trade with Dallas, New York, and Phoenix.



Welcome to #skytown, @mmabrey1! — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) February 11, 2023

“We cannot wait to welcome Marina into the Chicago Sky family,” General Manager and Head Coach James Wade said in a release. “Adding a player such as Marina who can play both guard positions, is a talented sharpshooter and gives her all every single game will all be vital for our team this year. We are looking forward to having her as a big addition to our roster.”

The Sky received:

Mabrey, 26 and a 2024 second round pick from the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury received:

Michaela Onywenwere, a UCLA standout who was drafted by — and played for — the New York Liberty

Chicago’s 2024 third-round pick and their 2025 second-round pick

The Liberty received:

Negotiating rights to Leonie Fiebich, a 6-4 forward drafted in 2020 by the Los Angeles Sparks

Chicago’s 2024 second-round pick

The right to swap 2025 first-round picks with Phoenix

The Wings received:

Diamond DeShields, a 2019 WNBA All-Star and 2021 Champion with the Chicago Sky, who played last season in Phoenix

Chicago’s first round picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as the right to swap first round picks with the Sky in 2025.

The trade of Mabrey, who was a restricted free agent, divides the “Marike” arrangement the Wings enjoyed for two seasons. Mabrey was originally drafted 19th overall in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Here are where the former Notre Dame Irish are in the WNBA, as of today: