Five old Notre Dame Football photos: The Shark — Jeff Samardzija

Today’s five old football photos for a Friday is coming at you on a Saturday because Friday was too busy. Despite the craziness of the day, I still want to bless your life with some nice old pics — even if they aren’t THAT old.

So let’s have some fun with Jeff Samardzija because we can.

BREAKOUT

When the Irish opened the 2005 season on the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers, there was really no way of knowing that a little known wide receiver by the name of Jeff Samardzija was going to become one of the best to ever play the position for Notre Dame. But hey... that’s exactly what happened.

HERO

While many talk about the 2006 win over the UCLA Bruins as being one of the great comeback wins in Notre Dame history — it was actually a dreadful game. Thank Touchdown Jesus for The Shark and his game-winning touchdown.

DO WHAT YOU’RE BEST AT

I honestly couldn’t tell you if Jeff Samardzija was better at football or baseball coming out of college, but I would have loved to have found out and seen a Deion/Bo career. Jeff ultimately chose baseball as his lone sport/job, and his success in MLB and his wallet tell a success story.

TEAM PLAYER

One of the best wide receivers in college football was also the team’s holder — because winners do anything to win. Who knows... maybe he was the best backup quarterback to Brady Quinn the entire time he was there?

ONE MORE

I needed one more, and instantly thought of Samardzija streaking down the sideline against the Tennessee Volunteers in 2005. That game is a very underrated “real fun” game from the Charlie Weis era.