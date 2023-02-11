 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Five old Notre Dame Football photos: The Shark — Jeff Samardzija

A late post so we fined ourselves a few extra pics

By Joshua Vowles
Michigan Wolverines v Notre Dame Fighting Irish Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images

Today’s five old football photos for a Friday is coming at you on a Saturday because Friday was too busy. Despite the craziness of the day, I still want to bless your life with some nice old pics — even if they aren’t THAT old.

So let’s have some fun with Jeff Samardzija because we can.

BREAKOUT

When the Irish opened the 2005 season on the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers, there was really no way of knowing that a little known wide receiver by the name of Jeff Samardzija was going to become one of the best to ever play the position for Notre Dame. But hey... that’s exactly what happened.

Notre Dame v Pittsburgh
Jeff Samardzija versus Pitt in 2005.
HERO

While many talk about the 2006 win over the UCLA Bruins as being one of the great comeback wins in Notre Dame history — it was actually a dreadful game. Thank Touchdown Jesus for The Shark and his game-winning touchdown.

Notre Dame Jeff Samardzija...
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 21: College Football: Notre Dame Jeff Samardzija (83) in action, rushing vs UCLA, South Bend, IN 10/21/2006
Photo by Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
UCLA Bruins v Notre Dame Fighting Irish
SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 21: Jeff Samardzija #83 of Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with Derek Landri #66 after Samardzija caught a touchdown against UCLA at Notre Dame Stadium on October 21, 2006 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame won 20-17.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

DO WHAT YOU’RE BEST AT

I honestly couldn’t tell you if Jeff Samardzija was better at football or baseball coming out of college, but I would have loved to have found out and seen a Deion/Bo career. Jeff ultimately chose baseball as his lone sport/job, and his success in MLB and his wallet tell a success story.

Baseball - NCAA - Jeff Samardzija
Notre Dame pitcher and star wide receiver Jeff Samardzija during the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-5 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Samardzija moved his record to 6-1, pitching 7 and a third innings, allowing 3 earned runs and striking out 6.
Photo by Andy Altenburger /Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images
Baseball - NCAA - Jeff Samardzija
Notre Dame pitcher and star wide receiver Jeff Samardzija during the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-5 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Samardzija moved his record to 6-1, pitching 7 and a third innings, allowing 3 earned runs and striking out 6.
Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

TEAM PLAYER

One of the best wide receivers in college football was also the team’s holder — because winners do anything to win. Who knows... maybe he was the best backup quarterback to Brady Quinn the entire time he was there?

North Carolina Tar Heels v Notre Dame Fighting Irish
SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 4: Jeff Samardzija #83 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries the ball during the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels on November 4, 2006 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
North Carolina Tar Heels v Notre Dame Fighting Irish
SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 4: Carl Gioia #45 with Jeff Samardzija #83 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicks a field goal during the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels on November 4, 2006 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
UCLA v Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 21: Jeff Samardzija #83 of Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes the ball before the game against UCLA Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium on October 21, 2006 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame won 20-17.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

ONE MORE

I needed one more, and instantly thought of Samardzija streaking down the sideline against the Tennessee Volunteers in 2005. That game is a very underrated “real fun” game from the Charlie Weis era.

Tennessee Volunteers v Notre Dame Fighting Irish
SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 5: Wide receiver Jeff Samardzija #83 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers on November 5, 2005 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Irish defeated the Vols 41-21.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

