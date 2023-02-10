According to ESPN’s Heather Dinnich, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a leading candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator position, and it’s Andy Ludwig of the Utah Utes.

Source - Utah's Andy Ludwig leading candidate for Notre Dame OC https://t.co/yNMB1sT1vI — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) February 10, 2023

Dinnich also reported earlier on Friday:

Utah OC Andy Ludwig is a finalist for the Notre Dame OC job. He’s arriving on campus soon. He hasn’t technically been offered the job yet (or accepted it), but sources have indicated it’s a strong possibility. Stay tuned.

It feels like things are moving very quickly now — even quicker than maybe was anticipated just a few days ago. Outlets for the Kansas State Wildcats have been reporting that Collin Klein “turned down” the job at Notre Dame that was left behind by Tommy Rees on his way to the Alabama Crimson Tide. While Klein may have finally said “no thanks” to Notre Dame, I haven’t seen a Notre Dame outlet (yet) confirm that Notre Dame officially offered him the job.

So... maybe there’s something that may be finalized (at least an agreement) before the end of the weekend.