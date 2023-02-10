Happy Friday — now let’s break out the triple-option for Notre Dame Football.

BRIAN KELLY EVERYWHERE

The news dropped on Thursday night and spread like wildfire on Twitter... Brian Kelly filed for a divorce from his wife Paqui.

So… Brian Kelly isn’t Catholic anymore either?https://t.co/yaCJHRKuE2 — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) February 10, 2023

The thing is though... it became pretty clear that the full story wasn’t there. All three of the Kelly adult children quickly jumped on Twitter to disavow the story.

Things look fine to me pic.twitter.com/toXCgYNkeM — Grace Kelly (@1grace_) February 10, 2023

Except that wasn’t the full story either.

Many people were wondering why the news station had not retracted the story and deleted the tweet — after all — the kids say everything is fine. LSU fans who are still a little unfamiliar with legal names, and timeframes, and street addresses were shouting FAKE NEWS.

Why was this story still up and running?

Well... it’s because things weren’t fine a few days earlier when Brian Kelly hired a lawyer to file the petition for divorce.

A short while after the initial report surfaced, the news outlet amended its original story to include a note that the couple reconciled between the filing and Thursday,

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly filed this week for divorce from his wife of 28 years, according to court records, but sources say the couple has reconciled and will seek to have the case withdrawn from the courts.

So why do we care? Honestly — I don’t. I enjoyed making a catholic joke because that’s what I do, but they can and should do whatever they want. I just found how the whole thing was handled as a bit of a laugher.

WE CAN’T QUIT YOU BK!

SPEAKING OF COACHES NOT IN SOUTH BEND...

John Brice with Football Scoop gave a new update on Notre Dame’s search for a new offensive coordinator. Interviews are underway, but the focus (it seems) has been with three coaches:

Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Search: Updating interviews, in-person meetings, more https://t.co/u7RRdSDlKH via @JohnDBrice1 — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) February 10, 2023

STUDENT ATHLETE

I mean... that’s why they’re at Notre Dame.

On and off the football field, @FightingIrish's Jack Kiser follows a ‘Swiss Army knife’ approach to life.



This is why Mendoza's Accounting Immersion Program worked so well for him. It helped him expand his skillset to pursue a Master's in Accountancy: https://t.co/5SAoKVHEX0 — ND Business (@NDBusiness) February 7, 2023

