OFD Podcast: We got that old 2012 Notre Dame Football feeling again

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back on the hunt for the perfect Notre Dame football podcast episode, and even though this isn’t it... we think you’ll have some fun with it. In this episode:

HELLO!

The saga of Brian Kelly and his divorce — which didn’t happen.

Notre Dame is still very much in the hunt for the perfect offensive coordinator.

Real news has been scarce, but the tidbits we do have are pretty interesting.

Joshua swoons about the T-Formation and the Maryland I.

Three candidates have surfaced as the main guys (for the moment) in Sean Lewis, Collin Klein, and Andy Ludwig.

Reliving a 2012 vibe and trying to get to the bottom of it all.

We go through many rounds of discussion about those three.

What’s the NFL got to do with this?

What is an appropriate timeline for Notre Dame to wrap this up?

Notre Dame’s claim to 22 National Championships is alive and well with this podcast — just gotta get everyone else in line.

Rank everything: Top 5 go-to kid dinners in a rush.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

