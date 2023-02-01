Notre Dame Hockey: Updated PairWise rankings for the Irish

In the latest PairWise rankings for Men’s College Hockey, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have moved up to #14.

The Irish swept the Wisconsin Badgers last weekend — which wasn’t a big boost, but at this point in the season, Notre Dame has to stack another series or two if they want no doubt about a top 12 ranking before the Big Ten Tournament.

Speaking of the Big 10... the Minnesota Gophers are skating away with the regular season title in the conference. Despite a shaky first half of the year, Notre Dame is just one point behind the Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes for second place. Penn State still has a series against Minnesota this month, and the final three series for the Irish are against the Michigan State Spartans, Ohio State, and the Michigan Wolverines.

A second place finish would set Notre Dame up nicely for the conference tournament — and then for the NCAA Tournament.

Frozen Four