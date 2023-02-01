It’s another triple-option for Notre Dame football today as we celebrate National Signing Day — but not really.

PYNE TIME?

Back in December, Notre Dame staring quarterback Drew Pyne quit the team before the bowl game and entered the transfer portal. Pyne was insulted that he was going to have to battle for the starting job in the spring versus Tyler Buchner and whatever transfer quarterback the Irish were bringing in (hello Sam Hartman) and wanted to go somewhere to have a real shot at starting in 2023.

Pyne committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils — which is actually a great place to be even if you aren’t playing football (more so, actually). On National Signing Day, however, the Sun Devils signed top 10 quarterback Jaden Rashada from Pittsburg, California.

This might be something fun to watch this fall.

BREAKING 4-star QB Jaden Rashada has committed to Arizona State



Read: https://t.co/DNXumDCaxD pic.twitter.com/kje4iDB3J0 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 1, 2023

A RECRUITING PREDICTION

247’s Tom Loy put in another Crystal Ball this week for Notre Dame and its 2024 class. This time it is for 3-Star cornerback Leonard Moore from Texas. Loy believes Moore is a prospect that will rise quite a bit in the recruiting rankings over the next year. 247’s Steve Wiltfong also put in his CB for ND with Moore.

On Monday, I told #NotreDame fans that a new #CrystalBall prediction was going in for the Fighting Irish.



I officially tossed it in this morning.



I'm a big, big fan of this prospect and believe he's going to be a major riser over time.



VIP: https://t.co/PbZIwQK7qe@247Sports pic.twitter.com/V1T1CZS2DC — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) January 31, 2023

DOME TO IGLOO

Notre Dame lost another analyst this week. Jeremy Larkin is taking a running backs coaching position with the Youngstown State Penguins.

#NEWS After spending 2022 on staff at @NDFootball working with the Fighting Irish offense in various roles, Jeremy Larkin @CoachLark_28 is landing an on-field assistant coaching job at a traditional @NCAA_FCS power, sources tell @FootballScoop: https://t.co/l2W33Jqnam — John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) February 1, 2023

SKUNKBEAR HUNTING

Here’s a fun video of Isaiah Foskey dominating Ryan Hayes from the Michigan Wolverines.