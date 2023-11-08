EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: The aftermath of Notre Dame’s loss to Clemson

Joshua and Brendan team up to pod about Notre Dame’s loss to the Clemson Tigers and the overall aftermath of that harsh reality. Jude lucks out by being off for the week. In this episode:

HELLO!

Ohio gets on the level of Michigan and New York.

REVIEWS!

Fighting the weight of expectations.

How bad is it really?

Kentucky geography.

The disappointment of the Sam Hartman experience.

Things that happened in the loss to Clemson.

Things that didn’t happen in the loss to Clemson.

Offensive woes.

Less field goals and more field balls.

Weekly game picks and Joshua’s slide.

There are some pretty funky lines this week.

Greg Flammang jumps on the pod to give his Top 20, but before he does, the guys blast him with a multitude of questions and hot takes.

Should Steve Angeli be starting over Sam Hartman for the rest of the season?

The Earned 5-Star Top 20 doesn’t have Jude’s ballot or the Michigan Wolverines anywhere.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.