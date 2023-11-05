Notre Dame went into its game against the Clemson Tigers as the #12 team in the nation according to the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, but after a 31-23 loss to Dabo Swinney and his boys, the Irish fell 10 spots in both polls.

The Irish are now the #22 team in the country in the polls that will be the only ones that matter after the national championship game.

In the heat of the moment I would have no real issue with these rankings, but honestly... it’s a bit harsh — even if the LSU Tigers are the only other team with three losses ranked ahead of the Irish. But, I suppose, you are what your record says (unless you’re those cheating ass Michigan Wolverines and their Charmin soft schedule).

The only Notre Dame opponents ranked in the top 25 are the Ohio State Buckeyes (#3/#3) and the Louisville Cardinals (#11/#11). The USC Trojans dropped out this week but still received some votes along with the Duke Blue Devils, Clemson Tigers, and NC State Wolfpack.

Cool.