Notre Dame Hockey and Penn State Play to Second Straight Tie, Nittany Lions Shootout Win

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team finished up their series against the Penn State Nittany Lions Sunday night and it was another example of how evenly matched these two teams are. After playing to a tie in game one with Notre Dame earning an extra point in the shootout, the two team tied again in game two. This time though it was Penn State that won the shootout and earned the extra point in the Big Ten standings.

Game Summary: Notre Dame 2 - Penn State 2

First Period

The first period saw nothing on the scoreboard, but there was plenty of action, with Penn State putting 20 shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes. It was only because of strong goaltending from Ryan Bischel that the Irish didn’t find themselves trailing after one period. Notre Dame committed and killed three penalties in the period with no chances of their own on the man advantage.

Second Period

Notre Dame finally broke through a few minutes into the second period and took the lead against the run of play. Danny Nelson took the puck behind the Penn State goal and passed it out along the boards to Paul Fischer at the point. Fischer cycled it around to Drew Bavaro at the opposite point who took a few strides into the slot before firing a wrist shot that found the back of the net for the lead.

Per 2 | While we break for media, here's a look at @BavaroDrew's third of the season to get the Irish on the board tonight at Penn State!



BTN

https://t.co/v6sXWUqZwS

https://t.co/RbfxgRUbyT#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/odqBKOJy7Q — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 5, 2023

Later in the second period the Janicke brothers combined for another goal to double Notre Dame’s lead. Michael Mastrodomenico got the play started with a cross ice pass that broke Justin Janicke into the offensive zone. Justin reversed it right away to Trevor who was crashing down the slot. Trevor took just a second to control the puck before it was off his stick beating the Penn State goaltender five hole.

Janicke ⏩ Janicke@jjanicke8 had the primary helper on @trev2sev's goal to give us the 2-0 lead halfway through the game.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/mNbo5cZO84 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 5, 2023

Third Period

Penn State put the offensive pressure up in the third period and they scored twice on opposite ends to tie the game. The first goal less than two minutes into the final period and then the tying goal came with only 30 seconds left with the Nittany Lions net empty.

Overtime

Overtime passed by without event, as neither team could find the winning goal despite several chances for each. For the second straight night the game went to a shootout for the extra Big Ten point.

Shootout

The shootout was not kind to the offenses with only one goal being scored on six chances. Notre Dame missed all three of their shots and Penn State won it with a goal and their third and final attempt.

Scoring

ND: Drew Bavaro (3) at 4:52 in the 2nd assisted by Paul Fischer and Danny Nelson

ND: Trevor Janicke (3) at 8:54 in the 2nd assisted by Justin Janicke and Michael Mastrodomenico

PSU: Aiden Fink (2) at 1:42 in the 3rd assisted by Reese Laubach and Matt DiMarsico

PSU: Dylan Lugris (4) at 19:25 in the 3rd assisted by Ryan Kirwan and Danny Dzhaniyev

Penalties

ND: Justin Janicke 2 for holding at 7:29 in the 1st

ND: Carter Slaggert 2 for cross-checking at 10:36 in the 1st

ND: Maddox Fleming 2 for hooking at 15:09 in the 1st

ND: Brennan Ali 2 for interference at 12:03 in the 2nd

PSU: Dane Dowiak 2 for unsportsmanlike conduct at 18:07 in the 2nd

ND: Tyler Carpenter 2 for unsportsmanlike conduct at 18:07 in the 2nd

PSU: Reese Laubach 2 for high sticking at 19:00 in the 2nd

Goalies

ND: Ryan Bischel made 48 saves on 50 shots

PSU: Liam Souliere saved 29 of 31 shots faced

Up Next

Notre Dame returns home next weekend for a two game series against the Ohio State Buckeyes, November 10 and 11.