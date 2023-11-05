Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Start Big Ten Play with 3-3 Tie, Shootout Win Against Nittany Lions

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicked off Big Ten play against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday with a physical, fiery game. The two teams tied it up 3-3 at the end of regulation and the Irish earned the extra Big Ten point in the shootout.

Game Summary

First Period

The Irish got after it on offense from the puck drop. They missed an early scoring opportunity with a shot from Michael Mastrodomenico. Still, Notre Dame’s Brennan Ali got things going with the first goal of the night and his second of the season without missing a beat.

The Irish established themselves with five shots on goal in the first minute and a half, but the Nittany Lions then found their flow and started to move the action back and forth. A cross-checking penalty on Notre Dame’s Paul Fischer provided the Nittany Lions their first power play of the night, but Penn State failed to gain the edge. Penn State’s Xander Lamppa later headed to the box for interference, but the Irish did not capitalize on the power play. With two minutes and one second left in the first, Penn State’s Danny Dzhaniyev scored to tie it up.

Second Period

Both teams upped the aggression and, in turn, logged some penalty minutes in the second. Trevor Janicke then nabbed a second Irish goal on the power play to reclaim Notre Dame’s lead. Dylan Lugris responded with a power play goal for the Nittany Lions. Penn State’s Xander Lamppa notched a third goal for his team as the clock ran down; Lamppa had provided an assist for Dzhaniyev and one for Lugris. The Nittany Lions outshot the Irish 10-7 in the second period.

Third Period

The Irish headed into the third on the attack and fired off shot after shot at the Nittany Lions’ goal. Penn State penalties piled up, and as the period approached its halfway point, Notre Dame’s Maddox Fleming found the back of the net to chalk up his first collegiate goal on the power play and tie the game back up.

.@mfleming_21's first of his career was a memorable one #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/AqBCIOGLGa — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 5, 2023

OT

Overtime brought a boarding call on Lamppa and a penalty for delaying the game on Penn State’s Aiden Fink, but no score.

Shootout

After two rounds with no conclusion to the game, Notre Dame’s Cole Knuble scored to give the Irish the last word.

Scoring

Notre Dame: Brennan Ali at 18:25 in the 1st with assists from Michael Mastrodomenico and Grant Silianoff

Penn State: Danny Dzhaniyev at 02:01 in the 1st with assists from Tanner Palocsik and Xander Lamppa

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke at 13:23 in the 2nd with assists from Hunter Strand and Ryan Siedem

Penn State: Dylan Lugris at 06:59 in the 2nd with assists from Tanner Palocsik and Xander Lamppa

Penn State: Xander Lamppa at 03:10 in the 2nd with an assist from Danny Dzhaniyev

Notre Dame: Maddox Fleming at 09:02 in the 3rd with assists from Drew Bavaro and Danny Nelson

Penalties

Notre Dame: Paul Fischer for cross-checking at 11:26 in the 1st

Penn State: Xander Lamppa for interference at 07:04 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Michael Mastrodomenico for interference at 15:50 in the 2nd

Penn State: Xander Lamppa for slashing at 15:31 in the 2nd

Penn State: Carter Schade for tripping at 14:27 in the 2nd

Penn State: Reese Laubach for faceoff violation at 09:49 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Patrick Moynihan for tripping at 07:06 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke for direct contact to the head at 02:26 in the 3rd

Penn State: Aiden Fink for tripping at 12:38 in the 3rd

Penn State: Reese Laubach for cross-checking at 09:41 in the 3rd

Penn State: Chase McLane for faceoff violation at 09:40 in the 3rd

Penn State: Xander Lamppa for boarding at 01:46 in OT

Penn State: Aiden Fink for delaying the game at 01:46 in OT, misconduct

Goalies

Penn State: Noah Grannan, 26 saves

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 28 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will return home to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 10 in South Bend.

Follow me on Twitter.