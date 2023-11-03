Welcome to week 10 of the college football season. This week Notre Dame travels to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers — the 4-4 and decidedly unranked Clemson Tigers.
At 7-2 and ranked #15 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, the Irish aren’t going to get a playoff bid this year, but they can still go to a New Year’s Six bowl game and make this a respectable season with an 11-2 record... but there are games to be played first.
The One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, the actual number from week to week will be quite flexible.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 3 point favorite over Clemson with an over/under of 44.5.
The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers
Kansas State Wildcats VS Texas Longhorns
Missouri Tigers VS Georgia Bulldogs
Oklahoma Sooners VS Oklahoma State Cowboys
Penn State Nittany Lions VS Maryland Terrapins
Michigan Wolverines VS Purdue Boilermakers
Washington Huskies VS USC Trojans
LSU Tigers VS Alabama Crimson Tide
UCLA Bruins VS Arizona Wildcats
It’s dawned on me that with there no longer being an Anti-Preview for me to give a printed prediction, and although we go to great lengths on the podcast to offer our predictions, I really need to start doing that here.
I’ve read and listened to all of the warnings this week about Clemson being better than their record. One could also say that Notre Dame might be better than their record as well. The most lopsided matchup in this game will be Notre Dame’s defense against Clemson’s offense. I don’t think the loss of Will Shipley at running back is as big of a deal as others, but the Tigers' offense lacks athletic playmakers and should play right into Notre Dame’s plan. As far as the Irish offense is concerned, they’re going to have their own tough test against a good Clemson defense. It’s hard to imagine Notre Dame scoring more than 3 touchdowns without serious help from the defense and special teams. So...
Notre Dame 31 Clemson 13
