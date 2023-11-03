Welcome to week 10 of the college football season. This week Notre Dame travels to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers — the 4-4 and decidedly unranked Clemson Tigers.

At 7-2 and ranked #15 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, the Irish aren’t going to get a playoff bid this year, but they can still go to a New Year’s Six bowl game and make this a respectable season with an 11-2 record... but there are games to be played first.

The One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, the actual number from week to week will be quite flexible.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 3 point favorite over Clemson with an over/under of 44.5.

The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers

Kansas State Wildcats VS Texas Longhorns

Missouri Tigers VS Georgia Bulldogs

Oklahoma Sooners VS Oklahoma State Cowboys

Penn State Nittany Lions VS Maryland Terrapins

Michigan Wolverines VS Purdue Boilermakers

Washington Huskies VS USC Trojans

LSU Tigers VS Alabama Crimson Tide

UCLA Bruins VS Arizona Wildcats

All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.

It’s dawned on me that with there no longer being an Anti-Preview for me to give a printed prediction, and although we go to great lengths on the podcast to offer our predictions, I really need to start doing that here.