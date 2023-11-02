The ongoing scandal involving the Michigan Wolverines and the cheating operation of Conor Stalions has almost completely overtaken the college football conversation over the last couple of weeks — and for good reason.

If only half of what is being alleged turns out to be true, then this is truly one of the greatest scandals in college football history. What’s frustrating for fans right now, is that we are in the middle of a season and Michigan is in fantastic shape to make the college football playoff despite evidence that has been put forth about this cheating happening this year (like Stalions being on the Central Michigan sideline in sunglasses in the Chips night game against the Michigan State Spartans).

NEW: @TheAthletic has obtained more photos of the goatee'd sunglasses person on the Central Michigan sideline at Michigan State.



CMU is looking into whether this is Connor Stalions.



Story: https://t.co/79siEcZ89r pic.twitter.com/R5AyslTIWF — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 31, 2023

The College Football Playoff Committee is taking a pass on doing anything about Michigan’s actions, and passing the buck onto the NCAA. The Big Ten coaches, however, have no intention of being patient about any of this and expressed a desire for the conference to do something right away.

Sources: On a Big Ten coaches call on Thursday, a vast majority of the league’s coaches encouraged commissioner Tony Petitti to punish Michigan amid its NCAA sign-stealing investigation. “Collectively, the coaches want the Big Ten to act,” per ESPN source. https://t.co/H4O9iEYeDA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 2, 2023

So... what does any of this have to do with Notre Dame this year? Not much (that we know of) as the Irish took themselves out of playoff contention down in Louisville a few weeks ago. This scandal, however, goes back years — including the last time Notre Dame played Michigan back in 2019.

Remember that 2019 game in Ann Arbor? Remember how the Irish couldn’t do a damn thing right offensively? Well... there may be a very good reason for that besides poor bye week preparation.

Guess who I found standing behind Don Brown in the 2019 Notre Dame/Michigan game? You guessed it. Wearing his signature hat, it's Conor Stallions. pic.twitter.com/jnjEsKyfAv — Brendan (@verypiratey) November 2, 2023

Look at how he excited he at the end of the game grinning at Harbaugh! Notre Dame's offense seemingly couldn't run the right play all night. Weird. It was the second lowest offensive output of the BK era. pic.twitter.com/biLbdZiZ61 — Brendan (@verypiratey) November 2, 2023

This story is absolutely insane and only gets crazier with each passing day.