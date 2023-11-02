 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: So... we’re pretty sure Michigan cheated against the Irish in 2019

Remember going “wth?” on a rainy October night in Ann Arbor?

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 26 Notre Dame at Michigan Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The ongoing scandal involving the Michigan Wolverines and the cheating operation of Conor Stalions has almost completely overtaken the college football conversation over the last couple of weeks — and for good reason.

If only half of what is being alleged turns out to be true, then this is truly one of the greatest scandals in college football history. What’s frustrating for fans right now, is that we are in the middle of a season and Michigan is in fantastic shape to make the college football playoff despite evidence that has been put forth about this cheating happening this year (like Stalions being on the Central Michigan sideline in sunglasses in the Chips night game against the Michigan State Spartans).

The College Football Playoff Committee is taking a pass on doing anything about Michigan’s actions, and passing the buck onto the NCAA. The Big Ten coaches, however, have no intention of being patient about any of this and expressed a desire for the conference to do something right away.

So... what does any of this have to do with Notre Dame this year? Not much (that we know of) as the Irish took themselves out of playoff contention down in Louisville a few weeks ago. This scandal, however, goes back years — including the last time Notre Dame played Michigan back in 2019.

Remember that 2019 game in Ann Arbor? Remember how the Irish couldn’t do a damn thing right offensively? Well... there may be a very good reason for that besides poor bye week preparation.

This story is absolutely insane and only gets crazier with each passing day.

