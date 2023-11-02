EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: Notre Dame VS Clemson — A Prelude to BYOG

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are well rested after Notre Dame’s cheeseburger bye week (part 1) and the 58-7 stomping of Pat Narduzzi and the Pittsburgh Panthers. Next up for the Irish is Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, and we’re here to talk about it (among other things). In this episode:

HELLO!

Should Joshua join a cult?

REVIEWS!

We go in about the Michigan Wolverines and their CheatyMcCheatypants asses.

Explaining why we didn’t really review the win over Pitt.

Marcus Freeman leaving starters in the game a wee bit too long?

The race for the Doak Walker Award.

More Michigan madness.

Spooky season’s Haunted Honeymoon is over.

The Clemson Tigers... we better get a preview together for these guys.

Brendan does the thing.

The business that was given.

The Earned 5-Star Top 20.

Fighting for the Washington Huskies.

Jude’s rankings remain a marvel.

The college football playoff rankings were released and we have a few thoughts.

A hypothetical question involving Notre Dame and the rankings.

BREAKING NEWS! The Big 10 coaches are big mad about the Michigan situation and are making moves.

The weekly game picks.

A fun line for Notre Dame.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.