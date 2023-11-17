Welcome to week 12 of the college football season. This week Notre Dame is back home for the final time this season and will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Dave Doeren will forever be a villain — so running up the score would be a fun time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 24.5 point favorite over Wake Forest with an over/under of 46.5.

The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:

Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins

Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Penn State Nittany Lions

Utah Utes vs Arizona Wildcats

Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Clemson Tigers

Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats

Washington Huskies vs Oregon State Beavers

All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.

It’s dawned on me that with there no longer being an Anti-Preview for me to give a printed prediction, and although we go to great lengths on the podcast to offer our predictions, I really need to start doing that here.