Welcome to week 12 of the college football season. This week Notre Dame is back home for the final time this season and will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Dave Doeren will forever be a villain — so running up the score would be a fun time.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 24.5 point favorite over Wake Forest with an over/under of 46.5.
The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:
Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins
Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Penn State Nittany Lions
Utah Utes vs Arizona Wildcats
Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons
North Carolina Tar Heels vs Clemson Tigers
Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats
Washington Huskies vs Oregon State Beavers
All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.
It’s dawned on me that with there no longer being an Anti-Preview for me to give a printed prediction, and although we go to great lengths on the podcast to offer our predictions, I really need to start doing that here.
I don’t think Notre Dame’s offense is going to suddenly have some massive jolt of production and efficiency this week. Wake Forest has a decent defense, and the Irish are still dysfunctional to go along with injuries at WR and along the offensive line. I do think Notre Dame’s defense, however, is incredibly good. The Irish defense will set the offense up with a handful of short fields, and maybe even get a score themselves. I am amending my score prediction from the podcast (which was 41-10).
Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 6
