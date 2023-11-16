EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: I guess we’re previewing Notre Dame VS Wake Forest

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back to preview Senior Day for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they take on ACC foe, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. In this episode:

Hello.

We appreciate hearing back from you.

Candy war victory.

Let’s talk about hipsters.

Attractive actresses.

The pac12 Network and the joy of Periscope.

Stop shaving your facial hair unless you really want to break your covenant with god.

Uniform talk... SOCK TALK.

The dream is alive for Joshua’s Iowa Hawkeyes.

Previewing the Demon Deacons and Brendan does the thing.

The Earned 5-Star Top 20.

Mobster movies.

The terribleness of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Michigan Wolverines are a bunch of cheaters and the people in charge are nothing but fanboys.

The weekly game picks.

Excited for new people to Notre Dame Stadium.

Defending Hamm’s and beer built to drink for 18 hours.

Did the Irish ever play the Coast Guard?

Plus much more weaved in and out of the show.

