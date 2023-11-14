When, where, and how to watch Notre Dame VS Wake Forest

The 7-3 and #19 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back home in South Bend for the final time this season. It’s Senior Day, and the Irish will look to send the boys out with a fun win at home. The storyline of Sam Hartman going against his old team still exists — but the Demon Deacons aren’t performing very well this season and don’t present much of a challenge — at least on paper.

With the major goals in the trash can, Notre Dame still wants to get to 10 wins this season, and that’s what’s on the line this Saturday.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November 18 @ 3:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to watch: NBC & Peacock

Game Week



Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 18

3:30 pm ET

NBC

https://t.co/8n5VCMcsWl#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ksGJetR9vk — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 13, 2023

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 24.5 point favorites over Wake Forest with an over/under of 46.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: