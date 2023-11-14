It’s Senior Day in South Bend this Saturday when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish go up against the visiting Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Irish are currently 7-3 on the season and ranked #19 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Along with all of the seniors, such as cornerback Cam Hart and quarterback Sam Hartman, that will be playing their last game inside Notre Dame Stadium — we may also (probably) be seeing the last of players like offensive lineman Joe Alt, running back Audric Estime, and safety Xavier Watts.

I highly recommend that fans head to this game if you get a chance. If you do... you should get some surprisingly mild November weather for the game.

It will be 50 degrees at gametime with a minimal dip in temperature by the time the game is over. It will be a bit windy at times, but with what Notre Dame is truly capable in the running game, they should be able to manage things just fine.