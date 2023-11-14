Notre Dame VS Wake Forest: Depth Charts

It’s back to football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after a bye week. On Saturday, it will be the Wake Forest Demon Deacons that will line up on the other side of the field on Senior Day. The Irish held back the release of the depth charts until Monday evening as they were likely solidifying where they are with the injuries on the team.

OFFENSE

2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 83 Jayden Thomas 76 Joe Alt 78 Pat Coogan 52 Zeke Correll 74 Billy Schrauth 54 Blake Fisher 13 Holden Staes 17 Rico Flores 4 Chris Tyree 7 Audric Estime 10 Sam Hartman 19 Jaden Greathouse 79 Tosh Baker 70 Ashton Craig 70 Ashton Craig 73 Andrew Kristofic 59 Aamil Wagner OR 9 Eli Raridon 5 Tobias Merriweather 80 Jordan Faison 3 Gi'Bran Payne 18 Steve Angeli - - - - - - OR 87 Cooper Flanigan - - OR 24 Jadarian Price - - - - - - - - - - OR 22 Devyn Ford - - - - - - - - - - OR 12 Jeremiyah Love -

Rocco Spindler is out for the season with a knee injury, and the Irish will go with Billy Schrauth as the starter at guard. Zeke Correll is dealing with a concussion and although Ashton Craig is listed as the backup at center, we would likely see Andrew Kristofic there if Correll can’t go. Despite nagging hamstring issues, Jayden Thomas is still listed as the starter at wide receiver.

DEFENSE

2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 12 Jordan Botelho 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 0 Xavier Watts 20 Ben Morrison 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 97 Gabe Rubio 47 Jason Onye OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 23 Jaiden Ausberry 34 Drayk Bowen 3 Jaylen Sneed 7 Jayden Mickey OR 4 Antonia Carter OR 11 Ramon Henderson 29 Christian Gray 40 Josh Burnham - 41 Donovan Hinish 40 Josh Burnham - - - - OR 13 Thomas Harper - OR 6 Clarence Lewis

No changes for the Notre Dame defense this week. They have been blessed this year as far as mostly being healthy — but the starting units and specialty packages have been very good all season as well. The unit is solid and should continue to shine in the final two games of the year.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 32 Spencer Shrader 32 Spencer Shrader 14 Bryce McPherson 65 Michael Vinson 14 Bryce McFerson 4 Chris Tyree 22 Devyn Ford 92 Zac Yoakam 92 Zac Yoakam 43 Ben Krimm 51 Rino Monteforte - 80 Jordan Faison 24 Jadarian Price

No changes here either — although Chris Tyree’s performance against the Clemson Tigers does put a little bit of “why not Jeremiyah Love” in the brain. It’s not going to happen — I’m just saying.