Notre Dame VS Wake Forest: Depth Charts

It’s back to football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after a bye week. On Saturday, it will be the Wake Forest Demon Deacons that will line up on the other side of the field on Senior Day. The Irish held back the release of the depth charts until Monday evening as they were likely solidifying where they are with the injuries on the team.
OFFENSE
2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|83 Jayden Thomas
|76 Joe Alt
|78 Pat Coogan
|52 Zeke Correll
|74 Billy Schrauth
|54 Blake Fisher
|13 Holden Staes
|17 Rico Flores
|4 Chris Tyree
|7 Audric Estime
|10 Sam Hartman
|19 Jaden Greathouse
|79 Tosh Baker
|70 Ashton Craig
|70 Ashton Craig
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|59 Aamil Wagner
|OR 9 Eli Raridon
|5 Tobias Merriweather
|80 Jordan Faison
|3 Gi'Bran Payne
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 87 Cooper Flanigan
|-
|-
|OR 24 Jadarian Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 22 Devyn Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 12 Jeremiyah Love
|-
Rocco Spindler is out for the season with a knee injury, and the Irish will go with Billy Schrauth as the starter at guard. Zeke Correll is dealing with a concussion and although Ashton Craig is listed as the backup at center, we would likely see Andrew Kristofic there if Correll can’t go. Despite nagging hamstring issues, Jayden Thomas is still listed as the starter at wide receiver.
DEFENSE
2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|12 Jordan Botelho
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|0 Xavier Watts
|20 Ben Morrison
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|97 Gabe Rubio
|47 Jason Onye
|OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|23 Jaiden Ausberry
|34 Drayk Bowen
|3 Jaylen Sneed
|7 Jayden Mickey
|OR 4 Antonia Carter
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|29 Christian Gray
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|41 Donovan Hinish
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 13 Thomas Harper
|-
|OR 6 Clarence Lewis
No changes for the Notre Dame defense this week. They have been blessed this year as far as mostly being healthy — but the starting units and specialty packages have been very good all season as well. The unit is solid and should continue to shine in the final two games of the year.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|32 Spencer Shrader
|32 Spencer Shrader
|14 Bryce McPherson
|65 Michael Vinson
|14 Bryce McFerson
|4 Chris Tyree
|22 Devyn Ford
|92 Zac Yoakam
|92 Zac Yoakam
|43 Ben Krimm
|51 Rino Monteforte
|-
|80 Jordan Faison
|24 Jadarian Price
No changes here either — although Chris Tyree’s performance against the Clemson Tigers does put a little bit of “why not Jeremiyah Love” in the brain. It’s not going to happen — I’m just saying.
Loading comments...