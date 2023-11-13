The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will finish the regular season in Palo Alto against the Stanford Cardinal for the Legends Trophy. On Monday we found out what time and what channel the Irish and Cardinal will be on when they take the incredibly awful cow pasture of a field on The Farm.

It’s not good.

Jack literally got their poverty program into the ACC when the Pac-12 fell apart and this is how Stanford repays him?



Enjoy your thirty pieces of silver Stanford Iscariot https://t.co/QZ7EANxbXm — Brendan (@verypiratey) November 13, 2023

So it’s another night game, but this time the Irish get to play on the Pac12 Network — right before the Pac12 dies thanks to conference realignment, the Big Ten, and Jack Swarbrick’s undying love for Bay Area universities.

Two things... One — this is what happens when your season is a major disappointment. Two — this is what happens to “other teams” and it’s happening to Notre Dame? Gross.

If you’re wondering just how in the hell you’ll be able to watch this game, I’m told that Fubo has the Pac12 Network, and people can get a 7 day free trial. There’s a website that I like called Uzzo — BUT — you might already have the Pac12 Network on a kitchen appliance and don’t even know it.