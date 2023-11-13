On Monday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman was up at the podium for his weekly press conference as the Irish prepare to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday. Maybe the biggest takeaway from his time with the media was the updated list of injuries.

Starting right guard, Rocco Spindler, was the biggest name of the bunch and he will be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Freshman Luke Talich, who has been a starter on special teams all season, is also out for the rest of the season due to a broken collarbone that required surgery. Center Zeke Correll was also mentioned as he is currently undergoing concussion protocol, and it’s still very uncertain if he will be able to play on Saturday.

The Irish have been battling a handful of hamstring issues at wide receiver over the last 5 weeks, and those are injuries that tend to linger all season. So it’s very alarming to add that a couple of offensive line starters could be out this week as the offense has been on the struggle bus.