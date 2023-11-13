The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 7-3 and ranked #18 in the country after the second cheeseburger bye week. It’s been an extremely disappointing season as the Irish haven’t lived up to the high expectations by some — or even the more moderate expectations by others.

Next up for the Irish is Senior Day inside Notre Dame Stadium and a visit from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. For years the Irish have mostly played quite well on Senior Day despite storylines that suggest otherwise.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 24.5 point favorites over Clemson with an over/under of 47.

With the way Notre Dame’s offense has operated this year, the spread seems kind of daunting — regardless of the competition. Just a reminder to you degenerates — Notre Dame’s blowout of Pitt was aided by defensive and special teams touchdowns.

