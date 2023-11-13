EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: This Notre Dame Football bye week was NOT for the children

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are here to recap the bye week we just had for Notre Dame Football. This was supposed to be a massive Q&A episode, but Joshua absolutely dropped the ball - so sorry about that. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- Just a tip if you live in the Fort Wayne area - or ever have a date night with the wife in any normal American city.
- Thanksgiving pregaming.
- The Oxford comma.
- The Michigan Wolverines snuggle right up to their villain role and Jude is here for it.
- The dream is still alive for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
- James Franklin is trash and the Penn State Nittany Lions continue to be a fraud.
- Joshua’s sons hate him.
- REVIEWS!
- Should Gerad Parker be on his way out?
- Is Chansi Stuckey the inverse of Autry Denson?
- The Steve Angeli VS Sam Hartman debate makes another appearance.
- Father Jenkins is the president of Notre Dame... and some people may need to know that.
- Thinking about Notre Dame’s future bowl opponents.
- Peace out Jimbo.
- Notre Dame’s 2024 schedule is trash and we need to talk about it.
- Brendan’s full defense of the Florida State Seminoles.
- Adult content.
- Pete Bevacqua’s vision at Notre Dame.
- Cold weather games at Notre Dame and a sellout question.
- Who’s excited for the last two Notre Dame football games of the regular season?
- Rivalry trophies.
- A little Notre Dame men’s and women’s hoops talk.
- The Irish sweep Ohio State in hockey.
- Candy Chat.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
