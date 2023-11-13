 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: This Notre Dame Football bye week was NOT for the children

This is what happens during a double bye year

By Joshua Vowles, ndjrs, and Brendan McAlinden
/ new
Ol’ Dirty Bastard Portrait Session Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are here to recap the bye week we just had for Notre Dame Football. This was supposed to be a massive Q&A episode, but Joshua absolutely dropped the ball - so sorry about that. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • Just a tip if you live in the Fort Wayne area - or ever have a date night with the wife in any normal American city.
  • Thanksgiving pregaming.
  • The Oxford comma.
  • The Michigan Wolverines snuggle right up to their villain role and Jude is here for it.
  • The dream is still alive for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
  • James Franklin is trash and the Penn State Nittany Lions continue to be a fraud.
  • Joshua’s sons hate him.
  • REVIEWS!
  • Should Gerad Parker be on his way out?
  • Is Chansi Stuckey the inverse of Autry Denson?
  • The Steve Angeli VS Sam Hartman debate makes another appearance.
  • Father Jenkins is the president of Notre Dame... and some people may need to know that.
  • Thinking about Notre Dame’s future bowl opponents.
  • Peace out Jimbo.
  • Notre Dame’s 2024 schedule is trash and we need to talk about it.
  • Brendan’s full defense of the Florida State Seminoles.
  • Adult content.
  • Pete Bevacqua’s vision at Notre Dame.
  • Cold weather games at Notre Dame and a sellout question.
  • Who’s excited for the last two Notre Dame football games of the regular season?
  • Rivalry trophies.
  • A little Notre Dame men’s and women’s hoops talk.
  • The Irish sweep Ohio State in hockey.
  • Candy Chat.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

