Notre Dame Hockey Beats Ohio State 4-1

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team returned to South Bend this weekend for their first Big Ten home series of the season. With the Ohio State Buckeyes visiting Compton Family Ice Arena it is an important early season series for Big Ten standings, Notre Dame was able to take care of business in game one behind a strong second period, earning the 4-1 win.

Game Summary: Notre Dame 4 - Ohio State 1

First Period

The first 20 minutes opened with a few chances for each team but there was nothing too threatening, with Notre Dame holding an 8-6 shot advantage just over midway through the period. The offense slowed a bit from there and at the end of 20 there was no score and only 21 total shots on goal, 11-10 Ohio State.

Second Period

It didn’t take long after the second period puck drop for the offense to show up though, with Notre Dame breaking the deadlock just over 2 minutes in. Ryan Siedem carried the puck down the slot and took a shot that ended up an easy save by Logan Terness in goal for the Buckeyes, but his attempt to redirect the puck into the corner found Tyler Carpenter waiting at the side of the net. Carpenter fought off a defender and was able to tap the rebound into a gaping net for the game’s first goal.

All fight



Take a look back at @T_Carpenter28's tally that got us on the board tonight! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/9qTFX07B66 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 11, 2023

Siedem was involved again in Notre Dame’s second goal of the game when he passed the puck from the point to Justin Janicke again crashing the slot. This time Janicke let go a shot that Terness wasn’t able to save, beating him high glove side for the 2-0 lead.

Check out this sniper from @jjanicke8 halfway through the second to give the Irish the 2-0 lead!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/zzdDuXv1OQ — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 11, 2023

The third goal of the period for Notre Dame looked similar to the first, but this time with Notre Dame on a 5-on-3 advantage. Danny Nelson one-timed a pass from Drew Bavaro at the top of the faceoff circle that Terness saved but left another rebound. Landon Slaggert was waiting at the side of the net to put the rebound away and give Notre Dame the 3-0 lead.

Third Period

In the third period Notre Dame scored their fourth straight goal thanks to a relentless forecheck in the offensive zone. Ohio State had the puck behind their own net when Hunter Strand forced a turnover with pressure. He passed the puck out to Brennan Ali who wasted no time sending another pass across the net front to Grant Silianoff who had an open net for another tap in.

The goal was a beauty but this whole sequence, sparked by @hunter_strand battling behind the net, deserves a spot on #SCTop10



Strand ⏩ Ali ⏩ Silianoff #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/m1kzH5WERi — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 11, 2023

Ohio State managed to break the shutout with five minutes left in the game but by that point it was already over, Notre Dame earning the 4-1 win.

Scoring

ND: Tyler Carpenter (3) at 2:31 in the 2nd assisted by Ryan Siedem and Brennan Ali

ND: Justin Janicke (2) on the PP at 9:07 in the 2nd assisted by Ryan Siedem and Hunter Strand

ND: Landon Slaggert (8) 5-on-3 at 14:48 in the 2nd assisted by Danny Nelson and Drew Bavaro

ND: Grant Silianoff (1) at 10:24 in the 3rd assisted by Brennan Ali and Hunter Strand

OSU: Caden Brown (1) at 15:24 in the 3rd assisted by Mason Klee and Theo Wallberg

Penalties

OSU: Michael Gildon 2 for elbowing at 7:32 in the 2nd

OSU: Stephen Halliday 10 minute misconduct for abuse of officials at 13:31 in the 2nd

OSU: William Smith 2 for roughing at 13:31 in the 2nd

OSU: Mason Klee 2 for holding at 14:25 in the 3rd

ND: Landon Slaggert 2 for roughing at 18:45 in the 2nd

OSU: Thomas Weis 2 for boarding at 1:09 in the 3rd

ND: Grant Silianoff 2 for tripping at 3:55 in the 3rd

ND: Carter Slaggert 2 for roughing at 11:21 in the 3rd

OSU: Ryan Gordon 2 for roughing at 11:21 in the 3rd

OSU: Cam Thiesing 2 for slashing at 12:11 in the 3rd

ND: Carter Slaggert 2 for cross-checking at 19:00 in the 3rd

OSU: Cam Thiesing 2 for roughing at 19:28 in the 3rd

Goalies:

ND: Ryan Bischel saved 34 of 35 shots faced for the win

OSU: Logan Terness made 42 saves on 46 shots in the loss

Up Next

Game two for theses two teams on Saturday night, 6pm back at Compton Family Ice Arena.