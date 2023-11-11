Notre Dame Cheeseburger Bye Week: College Football Staff Picks — Week 11

Welcome to the bye week for Notre Dame Football — again. After 10 games the Irish are 7-3 and ranked #20 in the country. It’s definitely not what we had hoped for the final run in November, but it is what it is. We can complain and shout for another week if we want, but it won’t change anything today.

So for now... we eat burgers and watch other games.

The One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, the actual number from week to week will be quite flexible.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the one game in the Big Ten that we all have our eyes on is a 4 point spread — and the away team is favored.

The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:

Michigan Wolverines VS Penn State Nittany Lions

Miami Hurricanes VS Florida State Seminoles

Washington Huskies VS Utah Utes

Tennessee Volunteers VS Missouri Tigers

Iowa Hawkeyes VS Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ole Miss Rebels VS Georgia Bulldogs

Florida Gators VS LSU Tigers

USC Trojans VS Oregon Ducks

All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.

